dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,184,200 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 1,347,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on dentalcorp

dentalcorp Stock Performance

dentalcorp Company Profile

OTCMKTS:DNTCF remained flat at $5.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. 185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,686. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49.

(Get Free Report)

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.