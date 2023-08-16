Dero (DERO) Price Hits $3.46 on Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Dero has a market cap of $47.80 million and approximately $21,920.10 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.46 or 0.00011854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,219.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00271860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.26 or 0.00784600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00528223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00056990 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00117124 BTC.

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,800,347 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

