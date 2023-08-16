Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWHHF remained flat at $21.11 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $40.04.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

