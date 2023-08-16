Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DWHHF remained flat at $21.11 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $40.04.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Wohnen
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.