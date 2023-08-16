Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Up 9.1% in July

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,440,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 13,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.95.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $48.52. 6,416,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,075,435. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

