Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Raised by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,563 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.