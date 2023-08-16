Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading Down 6.6%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.09. 1,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 69,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DBD shares. Wedbush cut Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,191,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,309,000 after acquiring an additional 149,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 487,338 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 149,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,169,086 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 27.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,582,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 771,863 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

