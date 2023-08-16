Digital Brands Group (DBGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter.

Digital Brands Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DBGI stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. Digital Brands Group has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

Further Reading

