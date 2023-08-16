Digital Brands Group (DBGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGIGet Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter.

Digital Brands Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DBGI stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. Digital Brands Group has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

