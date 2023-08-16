Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by FinDec Wealth Services Inc.

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,839 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.22% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,827,000 after acquiring an additional 616,540 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,251,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,330,000 after acquiring an additional 282,947 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,876,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after acquiring an additional 907,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,201,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,689,000 after acquiring an additional 174,420 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. 339,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,377. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

