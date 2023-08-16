Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,500,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 38.3% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $63,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.23. 856,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,457. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09.
About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.