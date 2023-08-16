Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Shares Up 1%

Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.39 and last traded at $49.39. 1,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Work From Home ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 1st quarter worth $948,000.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

