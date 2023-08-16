Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Insider William Jacob Savage Sells 7,672 Shares

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) insider William Jacob Savage sold 7,672 shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $406,232.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Jacob Savage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, William Jacob Savage sold 8,269 shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $412,044.27.

On Wednesday, June 28th, William Jacob Savage sold 4,384 shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $219,112.32.

Disc Medicine Opco Price Performance

Shares of IRON traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.99. 181,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,198. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRON. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Disc Medicine Opco by 12,203.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the second quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the second quarter valued at about $3,026,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the second quarter worth about $5,559,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRON. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Disc Medicine Opco from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

