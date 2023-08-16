Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Trading 6.3% Higher

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 268,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,868,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DHC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 6.7 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,377,558.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 2,011,256 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,772,304.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,257,760 shares in the company, valued at $55,269,771.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 2,000,000 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,250,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,377,558.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,724,178 shares of company stock valued at $29,426,021 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.