DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Announces Earnings Results

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. DLocal had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. DLocal updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of DLO opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Get DLocal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLO. Barclays began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in DLocal by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.