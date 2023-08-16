DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. DLocal had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. DLocal updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

DLocal Stock Up 43.6 %

DLO traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.26. 12,993,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,411. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. DLocal has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLO. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.55.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DLocal by 14.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Featured Stories

