Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Short Interest Down 11.9% in July

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 714,500 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 810,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 350,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $1,586,209.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,532.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,191,355. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $31,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 383,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,001. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.70. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.