Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,870 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar General worth $28,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after buying an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 0.6 %

Dollar General stock opened at $162.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.