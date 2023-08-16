Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.68

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.68 and traded as high as $30.00. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 57,072 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 0.7 %

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorchester Minerals

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $145,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,039.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 53,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.