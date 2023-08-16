DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance
DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$36.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.24 million.
About DRI Healthcare Trust
