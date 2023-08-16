DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) and Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Financial Review

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) and Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DSV A/S and Kuehne + Nagel International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67 Kuehne + Nagel International 2 4 2 0 2.00

Kuehne + Nagel International has a consensus price target of $290.00, suggesting a potential upside of 364.22%. Given Kuehne + Nagel International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kuehne + Nagel International is more favorable than DSV A/S.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV A/S N/A N/A N/A $8.38 22.57 Kuehne + Nagel International $41.29 billion 0.91 $2.77 billion $3.48 17.95

This table compares DSV A/S and Kuehne + Nagel International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kuehne + Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than DSV A/S. Kuehne + Nagel International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSV A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of DSV A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DSV A/S and Kuehne + Nagel International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV A/S N/A N/A N/A Kuehne + Nagel International 6.24% 47.85% 13.51%

Dividends

DSV A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Kuehne + Nagel International pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. DSV A/S pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kuehne + Nagel International pays out 56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Kuehne + Nagel International beats DSV A/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also offers road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, express, and online and document handling services; and workshops. In addition, the company provides logistics solutions for automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it offers special project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and courier and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV Panalpina A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in September 2021. DSV A/S was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services. In addition, the company offers time-critical solutions, sea-air and time-defined products, airside and charter services, and time-critical solutions. Further, it provides aftermarket, production, and e-commerce logistics, distribution, packaging, and process solutions. In addition, the company offers supply chain consulting and order management services. It serves aerospace, automotive, mobility, consumer, healthcare, high-tech, industrial, and perishables industries. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

