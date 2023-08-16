DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DT Midstream stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.10. 419,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,009. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.81.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $468,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

