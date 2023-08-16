Dudley Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dudley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,016,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,433,000 after purchasing an additional 417,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,499,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,465,208. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $101.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Edward Jones cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

