Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 953.0 days.

Dufry Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFRYF opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. Dufry has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $50.87.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

