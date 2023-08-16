DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,107,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,681 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $28,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 280,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in DXC Technology by 5.4% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 656,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in DXC Technology by 80.2% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.09.

DXC Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

DXC Technology stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

