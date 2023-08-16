Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $102.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

