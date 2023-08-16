E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Up 16.3% in July

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,600 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 418,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,622.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENAKF remained flat at $12.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389. E.On has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

