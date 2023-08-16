Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $548.27

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 548.27 ($6.96) and traded as high as GBX 551.50 ($7.00). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 547.50 ($6.95), with a volume of 2,767 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 547.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 549.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18,250.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

