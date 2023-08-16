Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ECC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,214. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $572.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is -106.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Point Credit

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

In other Eagle Point Credit news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 46,964 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

