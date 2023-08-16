Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) PT Raised to $22.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESTE. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ESTE

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.11. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $72,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,868,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,246,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 43.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 27,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 93,418 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 332.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.