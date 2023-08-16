East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Down 11.9% in July

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,787,000 after buying an additional 35,053 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,808,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,214. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.39. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

