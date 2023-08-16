Edison Inv. Res Weighs in on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
WPM opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $52.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
