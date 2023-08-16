Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.46

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 69805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Embecta Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.07 million. Embecta had a net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

In related news, CFO Jacob Elguicze bought 4,625 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.66 per share, with a total value of $100,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,144.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Z. Mann purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $101,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,066.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jacob Elguicze purchased 4,625 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,144.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $311,077. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Embecta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Embecta by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Embecta by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Embecta by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

