EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,160,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,128,659.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,296 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $220.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.85 and a 1 year high of $223.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

