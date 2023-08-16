Emmerson (LON:EML) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). 904,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,885,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, insider Hayden Locke acquired 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £7,300 ($9,260.43). In related news, insider Graham Clarke bought 600,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000.48 ($15,223.24). Also, insider Hayden Locke bought 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £7,300 ($9,260.43). Insiders own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration and development of a potash development project in Morocco. Its flagship property is the Khemisset potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

