Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC decreased its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,649 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 1,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Employers by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Employers in the second quarter valued at $80,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Employers by 1,964.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Price Performance

NYSE EIG traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $39.62. 16,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,521. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.23. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Employers Announces Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Employers had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on Employers

Insider Transactions at Employers

In other news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello bought 6,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,844.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,873.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.