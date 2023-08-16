Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Tops $3.53 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Energi has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $102,476.21 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00039467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00027173 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012818 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 67,630,003 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

