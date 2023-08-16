Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Short Interest Down 8.3% in July

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,797,000 after buying an additional 203,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,328,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,246,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,194,000 after purchasing an additional 291,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 137,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,046. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Energizer has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The firm had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.09%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

