Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Short Interest Up 8.8% in July

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,830,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 52,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. 19,942,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,506,516. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 103.33%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

