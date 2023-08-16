Energy Web Token (EWT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $908,941.30

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Energy Web Token has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00007787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $107.08 million and approximately $908,941.30 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s launch date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 47,303,068 coins. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web is a blockchain company focused on creating core infrastructure and shared technology for the energy sector. Their flagship platform is the Energy Web Chain, and they also offer a suite of decentralized solutions called the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System. They have built an ecosystem of energy sector players and are a leading blockchain partner in the industry.”

