EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EnLink Midstream news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 131,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $1,596,138.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 540,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,921.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EnLink Midstream news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 131,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $1,596,138.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 540,719 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,921.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,886.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,014 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 423,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,196. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

