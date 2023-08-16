Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.63 and last traded at $15.63. Approximately 13,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 141,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $644.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

