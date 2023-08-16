Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.35

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 3746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.
About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.
