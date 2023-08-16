EOS Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $122.68 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. EOS has a total market cap of $727.74 million and $122.68 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002273 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002569 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002665 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000915 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,099,869,993 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

