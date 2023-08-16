EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.90-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.70 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $318.77.

NYSE EPAM opened at $242.00 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $462.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982 shares in the company, valued at $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $181,396,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,916,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,335,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

