EPR Properties to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 132.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.28. 897,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,725. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $54.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 732,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $56,871,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James downgraded EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

