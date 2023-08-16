Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a report released on Friday, August 11th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky anticipates that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ALX Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.35) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALXO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $48.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a market cap of $198.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.65. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 38.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 671.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $47,889.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,248.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,511 shares of company stock worth $93,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

