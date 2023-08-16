Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IPG Photonics Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IPG Photonics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total transaction of $95,683.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,087.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total value of $95,683.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,087.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $1,076,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,303,849 shares in the company, valued at $953,006,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,968. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

