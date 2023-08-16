Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.01 EPS.
Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion.
Principal Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of PFG opened at $76.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.69. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $96.17.
Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.
About Principal Financial Group
Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.
