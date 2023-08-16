Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.01 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.46.

Shares of PFG opened at $76.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.69. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

