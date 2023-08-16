ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 165,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 20,766.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 5,505.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $21.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.28.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

