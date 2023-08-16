Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Sold by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,840 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in Establishment Labs by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,816. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

