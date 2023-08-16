Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Short Interest Update

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 24,321 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 123,045 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.26. 51,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,051. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESTA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

